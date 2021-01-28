Lowe’s plans to hire 500 in Triad, Northwest North Carolina this spring

Lowe’s Cos. Inc. plans to add more than 500 employees in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina as part of its annual retail store hiring initiative, the company said Wednesday. The regional hiring goals are about the same as in 2020.

Overall, the home-improvement company expects to add about 50,000 full-, part-time and seasonal workers this year. That’s down from 53,000 in 2020.

Full- and part-time positions will include department supervisors, cashiers, stockers, sales specialists, customer service associates and merchandise service associates.

Seasonal jobs typically last from March to September. The jobs are scheduled to be posted online soon at www.jobs.lowes.com/spring or text JOBS to LOWES (56937).

The company said it will conduct its interview day event on Feb. 17. Early applicants may be contacted before Feb. 17.

Lowe’s also announced plans to pay a seventh pandemic-related bonus to employees worth up to a combined $80 million. The bonus will be paid on Feb. 5 and consists again of full-time hourly employees receiving $300, and part-time and seasonal employees receiving $150.

