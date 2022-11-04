Lowe’s plans to sell Canadian retail business for $400 million

Lowe's Cos. Inc. announced plans Friday to sell its Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in retail, consumer and distribution-related investments, for $400 million in cash.

The deal, which is projected to close in early 2023, also includes what Lowe’s called “performance-based deferred consideration.” Sycamore is perhaps best known in North Carolina as owner of the Belk department chain, which it bought for $3 billion in 2015.

Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian retail business operates or services approximately 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores under brands that include Rona, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt and Dick's Lumber.

In 2016, Lowe’s paid $2.3 billion to buy Rona, a major Canadian retailer and distributor of hardware, building materials and home-renovation products.

Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman, president and chief executive, said in a statement that Sycamore Partners that the sale “is an important step toward simplifying the Lowe's business model.” He said Canada represents 7% of Lowe’s full year 2022 sales outlook.

Lowe’s expects to record a pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of $2 billion related to its Canadian retail business in the third quarter.