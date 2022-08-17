Lowe’s providing ‘inflation’ bonus to hourly employees

Lowe’s Cos. Inc. said Wednesday it plans to spend $55 million on “an incremental bonus” to hourly front-line associates on Sept. 9.

The bonus initiative was disclosed during the retailer’s second-quarter earnings report by Marvin Ellison, its chairman, chief executive and president. A per-worker amount was not disclosed.

Ellison said the bonus is being made “in recognition of some of the cost pressures our associates are facing due to high inflation.”

As of July 29, Lowe's operated 1,969 home improvement and hardware stores in the U.S. and Canada.

For a limited time, most employees will receive an additional 10% discount on everyday household and cleaning items for a 20% overall discount.

“We hope (the additional discount) will ease the burden of inflation impacting many of these items,” Ellison said. “We will continue to look for meaningful ways to improve our associates' work-life balance, while providing them with the tools to build a career at Lowe's.”