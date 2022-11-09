Lower consumer demand for basic apparel sends Hanesbrands' third-quarter profit down 47%

Slumping consumer demand for apparel lingered into the third quarter for Hanesbrands Inc., which reported Wednesday a 47.2% decline in net income to $80.1 million.

Meanwhile, Hanesbrands lowered its financial guidance for fiscal 2022 for the second consecutive quarter.

Investors responded to both developments by sending Hanesbrands' share price down as much as 8.6% in early trading Wednesday to $6.47, nearing its 52-week low of $6.42.

The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County and about 3,000 in North Carolina.

The third-quarter profit drop built upon a 28.4% drop-off in the second quarter to $92.1 million.

What made the third-quarter plunge more noteworthy is that Hanesbrands didn't have the effects of a ransomware attack as it did during the second period.

The ransomware attack, which began May 24 and lasted about three weeks, contributed to a $100 million reduction in net sales, which lowered second-quarter adjusted earnings per share by 8 cents. The manufacturer has not disclosed whether it paid the attacker.

The company's initial full-year net sales projection was between $7 billion and $7.15 billion. It was lowered in August to between $6.45 billion and $6.55 billion.

On Wednesday, it was lowered to a range of $6.16 billion and $6.21 billion. The latest forecast represents about a 9% decline compared with $6.8 billion in fiscal 2021.

The adjusted earnings estimated dropped from an initial range of $1.64 to $1.81 a share to between $1.11 and $1.23 in August.

On Wednesday, it was lowered to a range of 95 cents to $1.02.

By comparison, adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021 were $1.83.

Hanesbrands' fourth-quarter financial guidance includes sales in a range of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion — which would represent a 19% year-over-year decline — and adjusted earnings in a range of 4 cents to 11 cents.

Third-quarter diluted earnings were 23 cents, down from 43 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 29 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 29 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Core details

Hanesbrands reported a 6.6% decline in sales to $1.67 billion after being down 13.5% in the second quarter to $1.51 billion

Innerwear sales dropped 11% to $625.1 million. Activewear sales declined 0.3% to $461 million. International sales fell 6.4% to $502.1 million. The other category decreased 6.1% to $82.5 million.

Chief executive Stephen Bratspies said the overall third-quarter performance was "in line with expectations, despite the tougher-than-expected sales environment."

“Our business fundamentals, brands and categories remain strong, and we are focused on controlling those things that are in our control. We’re making progress in reducing SKUs (stock keeping units) and inventory, while optimizing our global supply chain."

"We’re launching products aimed at younger consumers," Bratspies said.

That includes rolling out in the fourth quarter its Hanes Originals product line, which "consists of enhanced core men’s and women’s innerwear products with a fit and style aimed at younger consumers."

Hanesbrands cited as an example launching a collection of Maidenform bras and underwear delivering stretch-to-fit comfort, as well as a lace-based shapewear short that combines shaping with style.

Full Potential update

The manufacturer lowered its capital investment estimate for fiscal 2022 to $140 million from a range of $150 million to $175 million. That includes lowering its Full Potential expenditures to $55 million from $60 million.

Hanesbrands opened the curtain in May 2021 on Full Potential, which is focused on its core strengths: its globally recognized basic apparel brands; domestic, Central and Latin America and Asian supply chain; “deep consumer loyalty”; broad channel distribution; and global footprint.

During the second quarter, Hanesbrands’ Full Potential changes included: consolidation in the Champion distribution network in the U.S. to two centers; and beginning direct shipping innerwear product from its Central American manufacturing facilities to certain wholesale customers.

The manufacturer opened a West Coast distribution center during the third quarter, while adding automation to several distribution centers “to improve picking and sorting speeds while lowering costs."

Hanesbrands said Wednesday it is building sourcing capabilities in areas, such as synthetic fabrics and short-term fashion offerings, to capture incremental growth opportunities that align with its Full Potential plan.

"We’re taking aggressive actions to manage through the near-term challenges as we execute the Full Potential strategy, which will put us in an advantaged position when the macroenvironment stabilizes," Bratspies said.

The board of directors approved in February a three-year, $600 million share-repurchase program.

During the first quarter, Hanesbrands spent $25 million to repurchase 1.6 million shares. It did not make any share repurchases during the second or third quarters.

The board declared Wednesday a 15-cent quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 13 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 22.