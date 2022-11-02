Lower consumer demand for Ruger firearms pushes down third-quarter profit

Sturm, Ruger & Co.'s profitability dropped for the third consecutive quarter, affected by the combination of inflationary squeezes on consumer spending and dealing with the flip side of record firearms purchases in 2020 and 2021.

Ruger reported another steep year-over-year decline in net income, down 47.8% to $18.4 million.

That followed a 53.2% plunge in the second quarter to $20.7 million and a 20.8% decline in the first quarter to $30.2 million.

Third-quarter diluted earnings were $1.03 a share, compared with $1.17 in the second quarter and $1.98 a year ago. There were no earnings forecasts from Zacks Investment Research.

Ruger released its earnings report after the market closed Wednesday.

Ruger chief executive Christopher Killoy said in a statement that consumer demand has been "dampened in part by inflationary pressures, which often constrain discretionary spending."

"Nevertheless, our continued focus on financial discipline and the cultivation of long-term shareholder value is evident in our strong, debt-free balance sheet.”

The manufacturer said it has about 490 of its 1,900 employees at its production hub in Mayodan.

Since the election of President Joe Biden in November 2020, Ruger said, some people have chosen to buy their first firearm. Others are existing gun owners adding to their collection, or stocking up on ammunition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firearms manufacturer ended fiscal 2021 with a 72.4% jump in net income at $155.9 million. Firearms sales were $728.1 million in fiscal 2021, compared with $565.9 million in fiscal 2020 and $406.3 million in fiscal 2019.

However, third-quarter 2022 sales dropped 21.8% to $139.4 million. For fiscal 2022 to date, sales are down 20.6% to $446.6 million.

New product sales were $54.9 million, representing 13% of sales so far in fiscal 2022.

Ruger’s profit decline was offset somewhat by paying $2.6 million in income tax in the third quarter, compared with $12.8 million a year ago.

Killoy projected a manufacturing boost in 2021 from rolling out Marlin firearms, including from Mayodan. Ruger paid $30 million for the Marlin business from a bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.

Killoy said the Mayodan plant “had the lead on our Marlin production, although we’ve had folks from all three of our locations assisting in that.”

Mayodan said Wednesday it paid $8.3 million for a 225,000-square-foot facility in Mayodan to bolster its manufacturing and warehousing operations.

On Wednesday, Killoy said "we remain hard at work and look forward to introducing additional Ruger and Ruger-made Marlin firearms.”

The key firearms industry measuring stick is the National Instant Criminal Background Check System background checks.

The checks have swung significantly the past three years from being up 1% in 2019, soaring 60% in 2020, but down 12% in 2021.

The checks were down 23% in the first quarter, 17% in the second quarter and 14% in the third quarter.

Ruger’s board of directors declared a third-quarter dividend of 41 cents per share, payable Nov. 30 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 16.

As typical, the dividend represents 40% of net income for the quarter.