A continuing slump in North American sales was the primary factor in a 33.3% decline in first-quarter net income to $97.6 million for Gildan Activewear Inc.

Diluted earnings were 54 cents, down from 77 cents year ago. Adjusted earnings were 45 cents, down 31 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 52 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not typically include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

First-quarter sales were $702.9 million, down 9.3% year over year.

Gildan maintained its fiscal 2023 financial forecast that includes: revenue growth in the low single-digit range; and adjusted earnings per share “in line” with fiscal 2022. The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend at 18.6 cents per share, payable June 19 to shareholders registered as of May 24.

Gildan, based in Montreal, had created as of March 31 more than 500 jobs at its yarn-production plant in Mocksville as part of expanding domestic production capacity for new and existing products for its Gildan Yarns division.