Lower expenses boost Bassett Furniture to profit jump
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. reported Thursday a near fourfold increase in first-quarter net income to $4 million.

Diluted earnings were 40 cents, compared with 12 cents a year ago.

Much of the profit jump came from an 8.1% decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses to $59.4 million.

Home furnishings sales rose 2.7% to $101.6 million.

Bassett said it expects to open its 123,000-square-foot production plant in Newton by June 1.

