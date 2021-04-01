Lower expenses boost Bassett Furniture to profit jump

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. reported Thursday a near fourfold increase in first-quarter net income to $4 million.
Diluted earnings were 40 cents, compared with 12 cents a year ago.
Much of the profit jump came from an 8.1% decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses to $59.4 million.
Home furnishings sales rose 2.7% to $101.6 million.
Bassett said it expects to open its 123,000-square-foot production plant in Newton by June 1.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today