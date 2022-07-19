Lower expenses limit second-quarter decline for Truist

Truist Financial Corp. reported Tuesday that inflationary concerns were the driving force behind a 6.7% decline in second-quarter net income to $1.45 billion.

However, a 10.7% drop in non-interest expenses to $3.58 billion enabled Truist to have an overall lower quarterly profit decline than many of its national and super-regional banking peers.

By comparison, Wells Fargo & Co. reported a 51% decline on Friday and Bank of America Coro. a 32% decrease on Monday.

Truist’s community/retail banking hub is in Winston-Salem. It is the sixth-largest U.S. commercial bank.

William Rogers, Truist's chairman and chief executive, credited the expense decline to cost savings generated from completing the integration of SunTrust Banks Inc. into BB&T Corp.

BB&T purchased SunTrust for $33.4 billion in December 2019 with the bank choosing Truist as its corporate name and brand. The integration was the largest in U.S. banking history.

"Merger-related costs totaled $238 million, roughly half of what they were in the first quarter," Rogers said.

"We expect merger costs to decrease significantly in the back half of 2022 before going away entirely in 2023.

"This trajectory should be welcome news to shareholders, as diminishing merger correspond to a less complex narrative, improving earnings quality, more capital, and ultimately, industry-leading results," Rogers said.

Truist reported diluted earnings of $1.09 a share, compared with 99 cents in the first quarter and $1.16 a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $1.6 billion and adjusted earnings were $1.20 in the second quarter. That factors in excluding (after tax): merger-related and restructuring charges of $92 million; incremental operating expenses related to the merger of $89 million worth 12 cents; and a $39 million gain from the early extinguishing of $800 million in Federal Home Loan Bank debt.

The average earnings forecast was $1.17 by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

"Our solid second-quarter performance reflects our improved momentum post-integration and the resiliency of our diverse business mix in a volatile market environment,” Rogers said.

“While certain residual integration activities remain, we’re seeing the early benefits of our shift from integrating to operating and continue to make strategic investments in talent and technology to accelerate our growth.

"We’re confident Truist is well-positioned to perform in any environment given our diverse business mix and strong capital position."

Core first-quarter results

As has been the case for the pandemic to date, Truist’s loan-loss provision was a key factor of the second quarter.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Truist reported adding $171 million to the provision, compared with a $95 million recovery in the first quarter and a $434 million recovery a year ago.

Most of its national and super-regional peers also added to its provision during the second quarter.

Loan revenue for Truist was up 5% year over year to $3.41 billion when excluding the provision, but was down 9.5% to $3.24 billon when including the provision.

"Loan growth was broad-based, and we delivered significant expansion of our net interest margin as a result of higher interest rates and our strong deposit franchise," Rogers said.

"Credit quality remained excellent in the second quarter, also evidenced by our performance during the latest stress test, with Truist having the second-lowest loan loss rate among our peers under the severely adverse stress scenario."

Fee revenue was $2.25 billion, up 4.9% from $2.14 billion in the first quarter, but down 6.5% from $2.4 billion a year ago.

Insurance, as had been the case with BB&T for several years, was the top revenue producer at $825 million, up 13.5% from the first quarter and up 19.6% year over year.

The other nine key fee-income segments primarily down year-over-year included: residential mortgage income dropping 36.7% to $74 million; investment banking and trading income falling 36.6% to $255 million; wealth management down 2.3% to $337 million; service charges on deposits flat to $254 million; and card- and payment-related fees up 9.3% to $246 million.

Inflationary concerns were the main factors with the revenue declines in residential mortgage and in investment banking and trading.

Nonperforming assets were at $1.17 billion on June 30, compared with $1.13 billion on March 31 and $1.19 billion on June 30, 2021.

Net charge-offs were $159 million in the second quarter, compared with $178 million in the first quarter and $143 million a year ago.

Bible projected adjusted revenue for fiscal 2022 would increase in a range of 3.5% to 4.5% above fiscal 2021.

"The mixture of revenue continues to tilt more toward net interest income given the outlook for higher short-term interest rates, partially offset for lower fees, primarily in market-sensitive businesses, such as investment banking, mortgage and wealth," Bible said.

CFRA Research analyst Alexander Yokum responded to the second-quarter financial performance by lowering two of his three guidance targets: 52-week share price target down $12 to $49; fiscal 2022 diluted earnings per share up 6 cents to $5.01; and fiscal 2023 diluted earnings down 28 cents to $5.44.

"With limited fee income growth expectations and net interest income making up just 59% of revenue vs. peers at 70%, we see fewer reasons for shares to outperform," Yokum said.

"Given Truist's diverse revenue mix and conservative nature, we see the firm as adequately positioned to withstand a moderate recession."