Lower expenses limits second-quarter profit decline for Truist

Truist Financial Corp. reported Tuesday that inflationary concerns were the driving force behind a 6.7% decline in second-quarter net income to $1.45 billion.

However, a 10.7% drop in non-interest expenses to $3.58 billion enabled Truist to have an overall lower quarterly profit decline than many of its national and super-regional banking peers.

By comparison, Wells Fargo & Co. reported a 51% decline on Friday and Bank of America Coro. a 32% decrease on Monday.

Truist’s community/retail banking hub is in Winston-Salem. It is the seventh-largest U.S. bank.

William Rogers, Truist's chairman and chief executive, credited the expense decline to cost savings generated from completing the integration of SunTrust Banks Inc. into BB&T Corp.

BB&T purchased SunTrust for $33.4 billion in December 2019 with the bank choosing Truist as its corporate name and brand. The integration was the largest in U.S. banking history.

Truist reported diluted earnings of $1.09 a share, compared with 99 cents in the first quarter and $1.16 a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $1.6 billion and adjusted earnings were $1.20 in the second quarter. That factors in excluding (after tax): merger-related and restructuring charges of $92 million; incremental operating expenses related to the merger of $89 million worth 12 cents; and a $30 million gain on the redemption of Federal Home Loan Banks advances.

The average earnings forecast was $1.17 by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

"Our solid second-quarter performance reflects our improved momentum post-integration and the resiliency of our diverse business mix in a volatile market environment,” Rogers said.

“While certain residual integration activities remain, we’re seeing the early benefits of our shift from integrating to operating and continue to make strategic investments in talent and technology to accelerate our growth.

"We’re confident Truist is well-positioned to perform in any environment given our diverse business mix and strong capital position."

Core first-quarter results

As has been the case for the pandemic to date, Truist’s loan-loss provision was a key factor of the second quarter.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Truist reported adding $171 million to the provision, compared with a $95 million recovery in the first quarter and a $434 million recovery a year ago.

Most of its national and super-regional peers also added to its provision during the second quarter.

Loan revenue for Truist was up 5% year over year to $3.41 billion when excluding the provision, but was down 9.5% to $3.24 billon when including the provision.

"Loan growth was broad-based, and we delivered significant expansion of our net interest margin as a result of higher interest rates and our strong deposit franchise," Rogers said.

"Credit quality remained excellent in the second quarter, also evidenced by our performance during the latest stress test, with Truist having the second-lowest loan loss rate among our peers under the severely adverse stress scenario."

Fee revenue was $2.25 billion, up 4.9% from $2.14 billion in the first quarter, but down 6.5% from $2.4 billion a year ago.

Insurance, as had been the case with BB&T for several years, was the top revenue producer at $825 million, up 13.5% from the first quarter and up 19.6% year over year.

The other nine key fee-income segments primarily down year-over-year included: residential mortgage income dropping 36.7% to $74 million; investment banking and trading income falling 36.6% to $255 million; wealth management down 2.3% to $337 million; service charges on deposits flat to $254 million; and card- and payment-related fees up 9.3% to $246 million.

Inflationary concerns were the main factors with the revenue declines in residential mortgage and in investment banking and trading.

Nonperforming assets were at $1.17 billion on June 30, compared with $1.13 billion on March 31 and $1.19 billion on June 30, 2021.

Net charge-offs were $159 million in the second quarter, compared with $178 million in the first quarter and $143 million a year ago.

Workforce, branches updates

Personnel expenses rose 2.4% from the first quarter to $2.1 billion, but were down 4.7% year over year.

The bank reported a net gain of 180 jobs from the first quarter for a total of 51,349 full-time job positions.

The workforce is down by 899 year over year, or 1.7%.

Since December 2019, the workforce is down 13.4%, or from 59,300 to 51,349.

Truist has said it plans to consolidate its six data centers to three by year’s end.

Truist said when the purchase of SunTrust was completed in December 2019 that it had more than 2,900 branches.

A major part of its cost-savings initiative would be to close 800 branches between the end of 2019 and March 31, 2022. The bank reached 822 branch closings in that time.

On Tuesday, Truist reported having 2,117 branches as of June 30. That was up five from March 31.

The bank still has 13 branches in Forsyth County.

ATMs were reduced to 3,194 as of June 30, compared with 3,214 on March 31 and 3,779 on June 30, 2021.