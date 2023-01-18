Lower fee income limits Pinnacle's fourth-quarter profit growth

The combination of lower fee income and a nearly tenfold increase in its loan-loss provision limited Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.'s net-income growth for the fourth quarter.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based bank reported Tuesday a 3.3% increase in net income, to $134 million compared with a year ago.

However, net income was down 7.5% from the third quarter.

Diluted earnings were $1.76 a share, compared with $1.91 in the third quarter and $1.71 a year ago. The average earnings forecast was $2.08 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

For the full year, Pinnacle reported net income of $545.5 million, up 6.5%. Diluted earnings were $7.17, up 42 cents.

Pinnacle has three branches in Forsyth County and 19 overall in the Triad.

The bank's board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $125 million of its common stock. That program would begin following the expiration of its existing program on March 31. The new authorization would last until March 31, 2024.

Fourth-quarter fee income dropped 18.3% to $82.3 million.

Most national, super-regional and regional banks have struggled in recent quarters with declines in mortgage lending fees as more homeowners are opting for online mortgage providers.

Pinnacle reported having a $65,000 loss on mortgage loans sold during the fourth quarter, compared with $4.2 million in revenue a year ago and $1.1 million in the third quarter.

The bank cited a reduction in the volume of mortgage loan pipelines and the resulting reduction in the pipeline's market valuation of approximately $966,000."

On the flip side, most national, super-regional and regional banks have benefited significantly from higher interest rates and net interest margins connected to the surge in inflation.

Pinnacle reported a 33.8% jump in core loan income to $319.5 million.

The bank also added $24.8 million to its loan-loss provision, compared with adding $2.67 million a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

The nearly tenfold provision increase reduced the overall loan income gain to 24.8% at $294.6 million.

“"Our core banking business continues to produce outsized growth as we capitalize on vulnerabilities at the larger banks," Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

"We believe the operating environment for banks in 2023 will also be challenging. The outlook for the macro environment in 2023 is uncertain at best.

"Nevertheless, we operate in some of the best banking markets in the country with an organic growth model that we believe further differentiates itself in times such as these," Turner said.

The largest fee revenue sector for the fourth quarter was other noninterest category at $30 million.

Another major factor: Pinnacle reported receiving $21 million in fee income from its 49% ownership stake in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), down from 41.3 million in the third quarter and $30.8 million a year ago.

The bank said the reduction came primarily from a BHG decision to "accelerate its strategy of retaining more loans on its balance sheet, which was aided by expanding its liquidity platform through the establishment of three new borrowing facilities."

Nonperforming assets were at $46.1 million on Dec. 31, compared to $41.9 million at Sept. 30 and $40 million at Dec. 31, 2021.

Net charge-offs were at $11.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared with just under $11 million in the third quarter and $8.1 million a year ago.

The bank reported a net gain of 57 full-time-equivalent employees during the fourth quarter for a total of 3,241. Pinnacle had added 400 to its workforce over the past year.

"We have built another strong hiring plan for 2023, but we will retain the flexibility to reduce this hiring plan at any time during the year should our leadership deem it necessary," said Harold Carpenter, Pinnacle's chief financial officer.

Meanwhile, the branch count rose by three to 123.

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Brian Martin cited the mixed financial performance in highlighting that while Pinnacle had "robust organic loan and deposit growth, continued hiring momentum, net-interest margin expansion and strength in credit quality."

"Lower fee income, driven by a shift in strategy at BHG, was a headwind."

The board of directors declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share. The dividend is payable Feb. 24 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 3.