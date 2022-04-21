Lower loan demand trims American National’s profit

Lower consumer demand for loans during the first quarter contributed to American National Bancshares Inc. reporting Thursday a 20.3% decline in net income to just under $9 million.
American benefited during the quarter from a $758,000 recovery from its loan-loss provision.
Many banks have reported profit declines comparing the first and fourth quarters.
Diluted earnings were 84 cents a share, compared with $1.05 in the fourth quarter and $1.03 a year ago.
Loan revenue was at $21.2 million, down 15.3% from the fourth quarter and down 5.4% from a year ago. Fee revenue was $5.6 million, up 15.6% from the fourth quarter, but down 5.4% from a year ago.
The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.
