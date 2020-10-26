Lower loan-loss provision boosts First Bancorp's third-quarter profit

A sharp reduction in First Bancorp’s provision for loan losses led to a significant net-income rebound for the third quarter.

The Southern Pines super-community bank reported third-quarter net income of $23.3 million was down 6.9% from a year ago.

However, the third-quarter net income was up 42.9% from $16.3 million in the second quarter.

The main difference was First Bancorp having a third-quarter provision for loan losses of $6.3 million, compared with a $19.3 million provision in the second quarter and a $1.1 million recovery a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

First Bancorp, with assets of $7.1 billion on Sept. 30, has four Winston-Salem branches and 15 overall in the Triad.

Diluted earnings were 81 cents for the third quarter, compared with 56 cents in the second quarter and 84 cents a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was 41 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.