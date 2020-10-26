Lower loan-loss provision boosts First Bancorp's third-quarter profit

A sharp reduction in First Bancorp’s provision for loan losses led to a significant net-income rebound for the third quarter.
The Southern Pines super-community bank reported third-quarter net income of $23.3 million was down 6.9% from a year ago.
However, the third-quarter net income was up 42.9% from $16.3 million in the second quarter.
The main difference was First Bancorp having a third-quarter provision for loan losses of $6.3 million, compared with a $19.3 million provision in the second quarter and a $1.1 million recovery a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
First Bancorp, with assets of $7.1 billion on Sept. 30, has four Winston-Salem branches and 15 overall in the Triad.
Diluted earnings were 81 cents for the third quarter, compared with 56 cents in the second quarter and 84 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 41 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
As of Sept. 30, the bank has $245 million worth of federal Paycheck Protection Plan loans outstanding. It expects to gain another $7.6 million in PPP origination fees over the lives of the loans.
Excluding the provision, First Bancorp had loan revenue of $54.7 million, up 1.8% from a year ago.
The bank said it has loans worth $185 million on deferral status as of Sept. 30. That's down from $774 million of loans on deferral status as of June 30.
Fee revenue surged 41.5% to $21.4 million, in large part because of a 22.2% increase in other service charges, commissions and fees to $6.2 million. Fees from presold mortgage loans jumped from $1.3 million to $4.9 million.
First Bancorp received a major ancillary benefit from its entrance during the third quarter of 2016 into national Small Business Administration lending business.
The bank reported SBA consulting fees of $1.96 million, compared with $663,000 a year ago. It also had gains of $2.93 million on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans, up from $1.92 million a year ago.
Nonperforming assets were at $44.3 million on Sept. 30, down from $47.8 million on June 30, but up from $33.9 million on Sept. 30, 2019.
First Bancorp completed on Sept. 1 its purchase of Magnolia Financial Inc. of Spartanburg, S.C. It gained $14.6 million in loans and assets of $6.6 million.
During the quarter, First Bancorp spent $6.3 million to repurchase 305,100 shares.
The bank repurchased 104,289 shares in the second quarter worth a combined $2.4 million.
336-727-7376
