Lower loan-loss provision boosts Pinnacle's third-quarter profit

"That entailed things like allocating significant resources to the re-risk grading of a significant portion of our loan portfolio and limiting the continuous recruitment and hiring of revenue producers, which has been a key driver historically in our outsized growth."

"Subsequently, we also altered our internal communications and annual cash incentive plan to encourage associates to aggressively identify and deal with any problem credits, while continuing to focus on growing pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues for the remainder of 2020."

Turner said that involved "lowering our cost of client deposits, growing low-cost core deposits to replace non-core funding, negotiating floors on new and renewed loans, and increasing our total share-of-wallet from our existing clients."

All of that effort, Turner said, "provides us a great deal of confidence about our portfolio’s ability to better weather the impact of the pandemic and reconfirms the client selection processes we have deployed over these many years."

Loan revenue jumped 43.7% to $190.3 million compared with the second quarter when factoring in the provision. It also was up 1.4% from a year ago.