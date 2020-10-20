Lower loan-loss provision boosts Pinnacle's third-quarter profit

A drastically smaller loan-loss provision and an uptick in fee income enabled Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. to report Tuesday third-quarter net income of $106.8 million.
The income was up 71.1% compared with the second quarter, but down 3.3% from a year ago.
Pinnacle completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.
Pinnacle reported diluted earnings of $1.42 a share, while adjusted earnings were $1.45.
The average earnings forecast was $1.10 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Pinnacle reported after the market closed that it added $16.3 million to its loan-loss provision, compared with $68.3 million in the second quarter and $99.9 million in the first quarter.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive, credited the decrease in the loan-loss provision to adjusting from what he called "an offensive to a defensive posture" late in the first quarter.
"That entailed things like allocating significant resources to the re-risk grading of a significant portion of our loan portfolio and limiting the continuous recruitment and hiring of revenue producers, which has been a key driver historically in our outsized growth."
"Subsequently, we also altered our internal communications and annual cash incentive plan to encourage associates to aggressively identify and deal with any problem credits, while continuing to focus on growing pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues for the remainder of 2020."
Turner said that involved "lowering our cost of client deposits, growing low-cost core deposits to replace non-core funding, negotiating floors on new and renewed loans, and increasing our total share-of-wallet from our existing clients."
All of that effort, Turner said, "provides us a great deal of confidence about our portfolio’s ability to better weather the impact of the pandemic and reconfirms the client selection processes we have deployed over these many years."
Loan revenue jumped 43.7% to $190.3 million compared with the second quarter when factoring in the provision. It also was up 1.4% from a year ago.
Pinnacle said it issued federal Paycheck Protection Program loans worth a combined $2.3 billion during the first two phases. Turner said the PPP loans have paid off in that "our PPP borrowers have increased their deposit balances with our firm by roughly $1.5 billion between March 31 and Sept. 30."
Fee revenue for the third quarter was at $91 million, up 24.8% from the second quarter and up 10.2% from a year ago.
Nonperforming loans were at $90.8 million on Sept. 30, compared with $84.7 million on June 30 and $103.3 million a year ago.
Net charge-offs were at $13.1 million in the third quarter, up from $5.4 million in the second quarter.
The bank reported adding a branch during the third quarter for a total of 114, along with 19 full-time-equivalent employees for a total of 2,596. The branch total is unchanged from a year ago, while the workforce count is up 140.
Pinnacle’s board of directors declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Nov. 27 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 6.
