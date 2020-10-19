Lower loan-loss provision enables F.N.B. to limit third-quarter profit decline

F.N.B. Corp. lessened the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the third quarter by lowering its provision for loan losses. However, the bank still reported Monday a 19.8% year-over-year decline in net income to $80.8 million.

By comparison, F.N.B.'s net income was down just 0.1% from the second quarter.

F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp. It currently has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

The bank placed $27.2 million into the loan-loss provision for the third quarter, compared with $30.2 million in the second quarter, $47.8 million in the first quarter and $11.9 million a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Most banks, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on their markets, are expected to increase the provision for several more quarters.

Diluted earnings for F.N.B. were 25 cents, while adjusted earnings were 26 cents.