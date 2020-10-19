Lower loan-loss provision enables F.N.B. to limit third-quarter profit decline

F.N.B. Corp. lessened the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the third quarter by lowering its provision for loan losses. However, the bank still reported Monday a 19.8% year-over-year decline in net income to $80.8 million.
By comparison, F.N.B.'s net income was down just 0.1% from the second quarter.
F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp. It currently has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
The bank placed $27.2 million into the loan-loss provision for the third quarter, compared with $30.2 million in the second quarter, $47.8 million in the first quarter and $11.9 million a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Most banks, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on their markets, are expected to increase the provision for several more quarters.
Diluted earnings for F.N.B. were 25 cents, while adjusted earnings were 26 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 23 cents by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
When excluding the loan-loss provision, loan revenue fell 1.2% to $227.1 million.
The bank said it serviced $2.5 billion worth of federal Paycheck Protection Program small-business loans during the third quarter.
Fee revenue essentially was unchanged at $80 million. Service charges, by far F.N.B.’s largest fee revenue source, fell 26.7% to $24.3 million.
Meanwhile, mortgage-banking operations rose surged 93.1% to $24 million.
The company reported $2.7 million in COVID-19-related expenses in the third quarter, compared with $2 million in the second quarter.
"Our performance is directly attributable to our resilient business model, which is based upon the deployment of technology and expansion into attractive new markets," Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B.'s chairman, president and chief executive, said in a statement.
"We are encouraged by this quarter's positive results, as F.N.B .remains profitable while building capital and reserves."
