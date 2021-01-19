Lower loan-loss provision, higher loan revenue boost Pinnacle's fourth-quarter profit

"We are also very pleased with loan growth during the fourth quarter, given the elevated paydowns and liquidity on some of our clients' balance sheets.

"We are nowhere near returning to pre-pandemic loan growth levels, but it is good to see progress this quarter," Turner said.

Pinnacle's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable Feb. 26 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 5.

The board also authorized a new share repurchase plan for up to $125 million of its common stock through March 31, 2022.

At Tuesday's closing share price of $70.32, Pinnacle would be able to repurchase 1.78 million shares, or 2.3% of its 75.85 million outstanding shares.

Loan revenue for the fourth quarter jumped 12.4% to $213.8 million compared with the third quarter when factoring in the provision. It also was up 12.8% from a year ago.

Pinnacle said it issued federal Paycheck Protection Program loans worth a combined $2.3 billion during the first two phases. The bank said it still had PPP loan volumes of $1.8 billion as of Dec. 31.

Fee revenue for the third quarter was at $83.4 million, down 8.3% from the third quarter, but up 40/3% from a year ago.