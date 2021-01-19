Lower loan-loss provision, higher loan revenue boost Pinnacle's fourth-quarter profit

Another major decrease in the loan-loss provision and an uptick in loan income enabled Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. to report Tuesday third-quarter net income of $107.1 million.
Pinnacle reported after the market closed that its net income was up 11.1% compared with a year ago and essentially unchanged from the third quarter.
Pinnacle completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.
Pinnacle reported diluted earnings of $1.42 a share, while adjusted earnings were $1.58.
The average earnings forecast was $1.39 by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Pinnacle added $7.2 million to its loan-loss provision, compared with $16.3 million in third quarter, $68.3 million in the second quarter and $99.9 million in the first quarter.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive, said the bank's ability to maintain its profit level from the third quarter came from "our focus on growing revenue, resulting in very strong core performance in the fourth quarter."
"We are also very pleased with loan growth during the fourth quarter, given the elevated paydowns and liquidity on some of our clients' balance sheets.
"We are nowhere near returning to pre-pandemic loan growth levels, but it is good to see progress this quarter," Turner said.
Pinnacle's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable Feb. 26 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 5.
The board also authorized a new share repurchase plan for up to $125 million of its common stock through March 31, 2022.
At Tuesday's closing share price of $70.32, Pinnacle would be able to repurchase 1.78 million shares, or 2.3% of its 75.85 million outstanding shares.
Loan revenue for the fourth quarter jumped 12.4% to $213.8 million compared with the third quarter when factoring in the provision. It also was up 12.8% from a year ago.
Pinnacle said it issued federal Paycheck Protection Program loans worth a combined $2.3 billion during the first two phases. The bank said it still had PPP loan volumes of $1.8 billion as of Dec. 31.
Fee revenue for the third quarter was at $83.4 million, down 8.3% from the third quarter, but up 40/3% from a year ago.
Nonperforming loans were at $86.2 million on Dec. 31, down from $90.8 million on Sept. 30 and down from $91.1 million a year ago.
Net charge-offs were at $10.8 million in the fourth quarter, down from $13.1 million in the third quarter, but up from $5.4 million in the second quarter.
For the full year, Pinnacle had net income of $304.7 million, down 23.9% from fiscal 2019.
The bank reported adding 37.5 full-time-equivalent employees for a total of 2,634. The branch total is unchanged at 114.
