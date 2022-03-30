Lower stock awards sends down 2021 total compensation for Gildan chief executive

Gildan Activewear Inc.’s president and chief executive, Glenn Chamandy, received a 30% decrease in total compensation to $11.6 million for fiscal 2021, the company reported Wednesday.

The reason for the decline for Chamandy and for Rhodri Harries, its chief financial and accounting officer, was neither received stock option awards during 2021 after Chamandy gained $7.81 million and Harries just under $2.6 million in fiscal 2020.

Meanwhile, Chamandy's base salary rose by 16.3% to $1.24 million, and his incentive pay more than doubled from $1.83 million to $3.73 million.

Chamandy received stock awards valued at just under $6.45 million on the date they were awarded, along with all other compensation worth $114,694.

For fiscal 2021, Gildan reported $2.92 billion in sales, up 47.5% from 2020, which was affected significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic's initial impact on retail sales.

Fiscal 2021 net income was $607.2 million, compared with a loss of $225.3 million in fiscal 2020.

Gildan, based in Montreal, is a major competitor of Hanesbrands Inc. of Winston-Salem.

All 10 of its yarn-spinning facilities are based in the United States, including four in the Triad in Mocksville, Eden, Mayodan and Stoneville, and nine overall in North Carolina.

Gildan has created more than 200 jobs toward a pledge of 295 for its yarn production plant in Mocksville as part of expanding domestic yarn-spinning production capacity for new and existing products for its Gildan Yarns division.

In December, Gildan paid $168 million to purchase the parent company of Frontier Yarns, Phoenix Sanford LLC that is based in Sanford.

Frontier, founded in 1996, has two plants in Sanford and a plant in Mayodan with a combined 800 employees, according to the Gildan news release.

Frontier makes 100% cotton, polyester, and cotton blend yarns, primarily manufactured on open end and vortex spinning technology.

Harries received a 20.6% jump in base salary to $796,154, incentive pay of $1.19 million and total compensation of $4.18 million, down 46.5%

Benito Masi, president of its manufacturing group, received a 15.2% increase in base salary to $615,231, incentive pay of $922,846 and total compensation of $3.15 million, down 42%.

Chuck Ward, president of its sales, marketing and distribution group, received a 40.5% increase in base salary to $534,615, incentive pay of $795,000 and total compensation of $3.15 million, up 166.5%.

Arun Balaj, executive vice president for legal affairs, received a 21.2% increase in base salary to $456,563, incentive pay of $683,582 and total compensation of $1.71 million, up 69.5%.

Gildan will hold a virtual annual shareholder meeting on May 5 in Montreal. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.

