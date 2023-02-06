Lowe's Cos. Inc. said Friday it has completed the $400 million sale of its Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners Inc.

Sycamore is a private equity firm specializing in retail, consumer and distribution-related investments. The deal was announced on Nov. 22.

"With the closing of this transaction, we are now singularly focused on the transformation of our U.S. home improvement business, where we have a great opportunity to simplify Lowe's operations and take market share," Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and chief executive, said in a statement.

Sycamore is perhaps best known in North Carolina as owner of the Belk department store chain, which it bought for $3 billion in 2015.

Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian retail business operates or services approximately 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores under brands that include Rona, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt and Dick's Lumber.

In 2016, Lowe’s paid $2.3 billion to buy Rona, a major Canadian retailer and distributor of hardware, building materials and home-renovation products.