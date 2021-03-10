Lowes Foods plans grand opening for third Cary store

Lowes Foods, based in Winston-Salem, said Wednesday it will hold a grand opening at 8 a.m. March 24 for its store at 687 Mills Park Drive in Cary.
The store includes special areas called Lowes Foods Originals, which include Cary’s first Boxcar Coffee along with The Beer Den, Pick & Prep, The Chicken Kitchen and The Cakery.
It is Lowes’ third store in the Cary market and 15th in Wake County,
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today