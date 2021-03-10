 Skip to main content
Lowes Foods plans grand opening for third Cary store
Lowes Foods, based in Winston-Salem, said Wednesday it will hold a grand opening at 8 a.m. March 24 for its store at 687 Mills Park Drive in Cary.

The store includes special areas called Lowes Foods Originals, which include Cary’s first Boxcar Coffee along with The Beer Den, Pick & Prep, The Chicken Kitchen and The Cakery.

It is Lowes’ third store in the Cary market and 15th in Wake County,

