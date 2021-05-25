 Skip to main content
Lowes Foods plans renovation event for Denton store
Lowes Foods plans renovation event for Denton store

Lowes Foods will hold a renovation reopening event Saturday at its Denton store off N.C. 109 in the Timber Landing Shopping Center.

The first 100 guests will receive 10% off their shopping purchases during morning shopping hours on Saturday.

