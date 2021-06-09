 Skip to main content
Lowes Foods to Go adds workplace delivery services
Lowes Foods said Wednesday it has formed a partnership with QuickCollect Solutions that is focused on providing more grocery options to consumers returning to the workplace.

The partnership expands Lowes Foods to Go delivery options by placing Bell and Howell’s QuickCollect GL temperature-controlled grocery lockers at offices and corporate campuses.

Orders are placed online and delivered the next delivery day.

Once an order is placed and has been delivered to the locker, the guest is notified via text or email with a unique pickup code. From there, the guest can simply scan the code and retrieve their items.

