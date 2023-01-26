 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Luggage brand Tumi opens Tanger store in Mebane

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. said Thursday that its Mebane facility has gained international travel and lifestyle brand Tumi as a tenant.

The 2,100-square-foot store is in a space near Saks Off 5th.

Tumi’s accessory collection includes backpacks, luggage and wallets. Its products are available worldwide in airports, offices and leisure vacation venues.

