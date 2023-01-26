Luggage brand Tumi opens Tanger store in Mebane

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. said Thursday that its Mebane facility has gained international travel and lifestyle brand Tumi as a tenant.
The 2,100-square-foot store is in a space near Saks Off 5th.
Tumi’s accessory collection includes backpacks, luggage and wallets. Its products are available worldwide in airports, offices and leisure vacation venues.
Richard Craver
