Lumberton manufacturer plans $10.9 million plant expansion

BIOPHIL Natural Fibers, a manufacturer of organic raw materials, said Wednesday it will create 41 new jobs in Lumberton as part of opening a $10.9 million new processing facility.

Founded in 2019, BIOPHIL processes hemp stalk to produce fiber and hurd as a sustainable alternative to petroleum plastic, concrete and tree wood.

The products are used for construction materials, fiberglass, tree pulp for paper and packaging products, synthetic fibers for woven and nonwoven textiles, industrial absorbents, and other raw materials that are either nonrenewable, non-biodegradable or otherwise harmful to the environment.

BIOPHIL has a processing facility in Pennsylvania. It will add a 90,829-square-foot building in Lumberton to expand its production operations with decortication (initial separation of hemp stalk into hurd and fiber) and parallel processing lines that will further clean, refine and cut hurd and fiber to its clients’ specifications.

The new positions include production, administrative, and managerial staff. The average annual salary for the new jobs is $40,122. By comparison, the Robeson County overall annual wage is $37,649.

The company has been made eligible for up to $125,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

