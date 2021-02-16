M&F Bancorp ends fiscal 2020 on solid profit note

M&F Bancorp Inc., which has a branch in east Winston-Salem, reported Tuesday a near doubling of fourth-quarter net income to $753,000.
The Durham bank reported diluted earnings of 36 cents, up from 19 cents a year ago.
Loan income was up 18.8% to $2.63 million. Most of the increase can be attributed to a $280,000 recovery from its loan-loss provision, compared with adding $43,000 a year ago.
Fee income was up 45.8% to $914,000, primarily related to having $438,000 in money service business income compared with $171,000 a year ago. Fees from service charges on deposit accounts fell 14.2% to $217,000.
For the full year, M&F had net income of $1.05 million, up 4.4% from $1 million a year ago.
Total assets were $309.1 million as of Dec. 31.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.