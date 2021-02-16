 Skip to main content
M&F Bancorp ends fiscal 2020 on solid profit note
M&F Bancorp Inc., which has a branch in east Winston-Salem, reported Tuesday a near doubling of fourth-quarter net income to $753,000.

The Durham bank reported diluted earnings of 36 cents, up from 19 cents a year ago.

Loan income was up 18.8% to $2.63 million. Most of the increase can be attributed to a $280,000 recovery from its loan-loss provision, compared with adding $43,000 a year ago.

Fee income was up 45.8% to $914,000, primarily related to having $438,000 in money service business income compared with $171,000 a year ago. Fees from service charges on deposit accounts fell 14.2% to $217,000.

For the full year, M&F had net income of $1.05 million, up 4.4% from $1 million a year ago.

Total assets were $309.1 million as of Dec. 31.

