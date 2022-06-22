M&F Bancorp gains $80M investment from U.S. Treasury

M&F Bancorp Inc., which has a branch in Winston-Salem, said Wednesday it has closed on an $80 million investment from the U.S. Treasury as part of the Emergency Capital Investment Program.

The investment raises the bank’s capital to $119 million.

In exchange for this investment, the bank issued 80,000 shares of Senior Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E to the U.S. Treasury.

The Series E Preferred Stock, which qualifies as Tier 1 capital for regulatory purposes, has limited voting rights, no maturity date and ranks senior to the bank’s common stock with respect to the payment of dividends and distributions and amounts payable upon liquidation, dissolution and winding-up of the bank.

No dividends are payable on the Series E Preferred Stock during years 1 and 2.

M&F said the additional capital will help it make loans to small businesses, minority-owned businesses, and consumers all across North Carolina. These funds will especially support businesses in low-income and underserved communities that may have been disproportionately impacted by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.