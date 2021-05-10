 Skip to main content
M&F Bancorp posts higher first-quarter profit
M&F Bancorp Inc., which has a branch in east Winston-Salem, reported Friday first-quarter net income to $490,000, compared with $38,000 a year ago.

The Durham bank reported diluted earnings of 25 cents, up from 2 cents a year ago.

Loan income was up 4.3% to $24 million. Most of the increase can be attributed to a $78,000 recovery from its loan-loss provision, compared with adding $108,000 a year ago.

Fee income was up 62.6% to $958,000, primarily related to another boost in money service business income compared with $171,000 a year ago.

Total assets were $343.3 million as of March 31, compared with $309.1 million on Dec. 31.

The bank received a combined $17.5 million in new capital from Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. as part of those banks’ initiative to support minority-owned financial institutions.

