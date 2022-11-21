Mack Trucks North America gains new president

Mack Trucks announced Monday two management appointments for its Mack Trucks North America’s unit that based in Greensboro.
Jonathan Randall has been named as the unit’s president, effective Dec. 1.
Randall most recently served as senior vice president for the unit’s North American sales and commercial operations.
Separately, the Volvo Group announced Greg Higgins has been appoointed as senior vice president for Legal & Compliance, along with general counsel and secretary for Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks. The appointment takes effect Jan. 1.
Higgins has served as senior counsel since 2015.
Volvo Group North American has about 3,100 Triad employees.
