Macy's commits to $584 million automated fulfillment center in Rowan County

 damann // Shutterstock

Retail department store chain Macy's Inc. said Thursday it will create 2,800 jobs in Rowan County as part of building a $584 million automated fulfillment center.

The 1.4-million-square-foot center will be in the China Grove community. The center joins a similar fulfillment center recently opened by online pet supplier Chewy's in Salisbury.

Macy's has put more emphasis on its e-commerce business as it has shrunk its brick-and-mortar retail presence, which included closing its Hanes Mall store in early 2020.

The center will ship orders directly to customers nationwide, accounting for nearly 30% of the retailer’s digital supply chain capacity once fully operational.

The retailer has been made eligible for up to $2.31 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state's Job Development Investment Grant program.

