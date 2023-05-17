North Carolina has gained another high ranking for its business climate, this time No. 4 in Chief Executive magazine's annual list of the Best and Worst States for Business.

The magazine emphasized North Carolina's technology sector, higher education research universities, Charlotte's economic prowess and economic-development incentives.

Also touted was the state's corporate tax rate of 2.5%, population growth between 2010 and 2020 and several successful 2022 manufacturing recruitments that included the Nucor Corp. plant in Lexington and Wolfspeed in Siler City.

The ranking is based on a survey of more than 500 chief executives across the country who were asked to rate states based on their opinion of how easy it was to do business in that state versus others.

Texas topped the 2022 ranking, followed by Florida at No. 2, Tennessee at No.3 and Arizona at No. 5.