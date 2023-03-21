The Shoppes at Oliver's Crossing, a Lowes Foods-anchoring shopping center in southern Winston-Salem, has been sold for $13.75 million to a Virginia commercial real-estate company.

The 12.09-acre shopping center at 5034 Peters Creek Parkway contains 77,143 square feet of retail space.

The buyers are Club Forest OCWS LLC and Woodway OCWS LLC, both affiliates of Woodway Management LLC of Virginia Beach, Va., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The seller is DDRM Shops at Oliver's Crossing LLC of Beachwood, Ohio.

The sale does not include certain outparcels on the Oliver's Crossing campus.

The Oliver's Crossing sale is the latest among Forsyth County shopping centers.

In December, the South Park shopping center in Winston-Salem was bought for $11.8 million by a Georgia commercial and residential real-estate developer.

The purchase contained: a 10.31-acre tract at 3187 Peters Creek Parkway that contains 115,144 square feet of retail space; and an 0.89-acre tract at 3179 Peters Creek Parkway that contains 3,700 square feet.

The buyer is South Park Investors LLC, an affiliate of Victory Real Estate Investments of Columbus, Ga.

Also in December, the Lewisville Commons shopping center was sold for $5.85 million to a Kentucky commercial real-estate group. The 8.59-acre tract at 177 Lowes Foods Drive contains 75,795 square feet of retail space.

The buyer is Wood Lewisville Center LLC, an affiliate of BC Wood Properties of Lexington, Ky.

BC also owns and operates Kinderton Place shopping center in Bermuda Run, which also has Lowes Foods as an anchor.

In August, a Raleigh commercial real-estate developer expanded significantly its Winston-Salem presence by buying the Pavilions shopping center on Hanes Mall Boulevard for $17.84 million.

The 14.47-acre tract at 500 Hanes Mall Blvd. contains 127,588 square feet of retail space.

The buyer is NC-Winston Pavilions LLC, an affiliate of Rivercrest Realty Investors.

The main anchor of Pavilions is a Truliant Federal Credit Union training center at 27,069 square feet, along with King’s Crab Shack, Chuck E. Cheese, Plato’s Closet and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar.

Other Forsyth County properties owned by Rivercrest are: Centre Stage at Jonestown, 301 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem (27,029 square feet); Hanes Commons in Winston-Salem (154,173 square feet); Oak Summit, 344 E. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem (142,306 square feet).

In January 2022, the 23.11-acre Silas Creek Crossing in Winston-Salem was sold in two tracts to affiliates of DLC Management Corp. of Elmsford, N.Y.

The 209,120-square-foot shopping center opened in 1989 across from Hanes Mall. It is anchored by Burlington, JoAnn Fabrics and Marshalls retail stores.

In October 2021, the Whitaker Square shopping center in Winston-Salem became the latest purchase in Peters Development LLC’s multi-year buying spree of Triad commercial retail space.

Peters paid $16.6 million for the 82,760-square-foot shopping center at 1955 N. Peacehaven Road, which has Harris Teeter as a longtime anchor tenant.

Whitaker Square was at that time Peters’ largest purchase in terms of market value and square footage, said Dan Hill, vice president and director of real estate for the developer.

In February 2021, Tanglewood Commons, a Clemmons shopping center anchored by Harris Teeter, was bought for $15 million by a Toronto real-estate investment trust.

The 78,520-square-foot shopping center, which opened in 1997, features a 46,120-square-foot Harris Teeter. Other tenants include Villa Grill and Joe’s Take-Out restaurants, Subway, Great Clips, Papa John’s, Petsense and a Novant Health women’s clinic.

The buyer is Suso 4 Tanglewood LP, an affiliate of Slate Asset Management LP.