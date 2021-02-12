 Skip to main content
Mannington Mills’ High Point facility sells for $1 million
The Mannington Mills Wood Floors manufacturing facility in High Point has been sold for $1 million to a High Point group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 7.39-acre property at 1327 Lincoln Drive contains 172,000 square feet of space.

The buyer is Lincoln Drive of High Point. The seller is Mannington Mills Inc. of Salem, N.J.

Mannington’s website says it has hardwood and laminate operations, as well as a large warehouse and distribution center, at the High Point site.

