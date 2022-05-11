Manufactured home builder plans Laurinburg expansion

Champion Home Builders, a provider of manufactured and modular homes, said Tuesday it will create 182 new jobs in Laurinburg as part of an $18.7 million manufacturing expansion.

Champion, a subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corp., was founded in 1953 and specializes in a wide variety of factory-built solutions, including manufactured and modular homes, park model, and modular buildings.

Skyline Champion operates 41 manufacturing facilities throughout North America. The Laurinburg expansion will upgrade a facility currently operated by a competitor that’s exiting the industry.

The company said it will retain existing jobs at the site, in addition to the new jobs, in a transaction projected to close by May 31.

The average annual salary for the new positions will be $41,758, compared with the current annual wage in Scotland County of $38,063.

The company has been made eligible for up to $1.35 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.