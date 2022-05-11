Manufactured home builder plans Laurinburg expansion

Champion Home Builders, a provider of manufactured and modular homes, said Tuesday it will create 182 new jobs in Laurinburg as part of an $18.7 million manufacturing expansion.
Champion, a subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corp., was founded in 1953 and specializes in a wide variety of factory-built solutions, including manufactured and modular homes, park model, and modular buildings.
Skyline Champion operates 41 manufacturing facilities throughout North America. The Laurinburg expansion will upgrade a facility currently operated by a competitor that’s exiting the industry.
The company said it will retain existing jobs at the site, in addition to the new jobs, in a transaction projected to close by May 31.
The average annual salary for the new positions will be $41,758, compared with the current annual wage in Scotland County of $38,063.
The company has been made eligible for up to $1.35 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.
