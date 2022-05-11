 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Manufactured home builder plans Laurinburg expansion

  • 0

Champion Home Builders, a provider of manufactured and modular homes, said Tuesday it will create 182 new jobs in Laurinburg as part of an $18.7 million manufacturing expansion.

Champion, a subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corp., was founded in 1953 and specializes in a wide variety of factory-built solutions, including manufactured and modular homes, park model, and modular buildings.

Skyline Champion operates 41 manufacturing facilities throughout North America. The Laurinburg expansion will upgrade a facility currently operated by a competitor that’s exiting the industry.

The company said it will retain existing jobs at the site, in addition to the new jobs, in a transaction projected to close by May 31.

The average annual salary for the new positions will be $41,758, compared with the current annual wage in Scotland County of $38,063.

The company has been made eligible for up to $1.35 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local foreclosure filings continue to uptick in April

Local foreclosure filings continue to uptick in April

The Winston-Salem metro area had a more than doubling in foreclosure filings during April, although the number is still fairly low on a historic basis, according to an Attom Data Solutions report timed for release Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices back on the rise in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert