Market America affiliate pays $1.8M for Greensboro site

An affiliate of Market America has spent $1.8 million to buy a 0.58-acre property at 600 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The property contains a 11,700-square-foot building.
The buyer is Ashley Acquisitions LLC of Greensboro, while the seller is Az Development LLC of Greensboro.
Richard Craver
