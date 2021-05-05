 Skip to main content
Market America affiliate pays $1.8M for Greensboro site
An affiliate of Market America has spent $1.8 million to buy a 0.58-acre property at 600 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The property contains a 11,700-square-foot building.

The buyer is Ashley Acquisitions LLC of Greensboro, while the seller is Az Development LLC of Greensboro.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

