 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Market authority, Rockers plan March 1 job fair
0 Comments

Market authority, Rockers plan March 1 job fair

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The High Point Market Authority and High Point Rockers will hold a joint job fair from 3 to 7 p.m. March 1 at 214 Lindsay St.

The groups are hiring for part-time and seasonal positions: the market authority for the spring trade show on April 2-6; the independent minor-league team from April 21 into September.

The job fair will be held in the Catalyst Club of Truist Point.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid state ID. Prior experience in customer service, event execution, transportation, and food service is preferred, but those without are still encouraged to attend.

For more information about the market authority job positions, call (336) 869-1000 or email Jessica Wynn at jessica@highpointmarket.org.

For more information about the High Point Rockers, call (336) 888-1000 or email Caroline Cooling at c.cooling@highpointrockers.com.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Musk donated over $5.7 billion in Tesla shares in Nov

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert