Market share for top-selling Juul remains on decline in convenience stores

The Vuse electronic-cigarette brand of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. continued to chip away at the market share of top-selling Juul in the latest Nielsen analysis of convenience store data.

The report covers the four-week period ending Aug. 24.

Nielsen determined Vuse had a 31.2% market share, down from 31.7% in the previous report.

Meanwhile, Juul was at 41.1%, down from 44.4% in the previous report.

NJoy was at 3.7%, down from 4%, while Fontem Ventures' blu eCigs was at 2.5%, down from 2.8%.

Overall, sales of electronic cigarettes were up 5.2% for the latest four-week period.

Overall e-cigarette sales-volume growth have been on the decline since Nielsen’s Aug. 10, 2019 report, when it was up 60.2% year over year.

What happens to the rate of substitution between traditional cigarettes and vaping will soon be shaped by Food and Drug Administration decisions on vaping products.

Electronic-cigarette manufacturers had to submit by Sept. 9, 2020, their premarket tobacco market applications in order to stay in the marketplace for at least another 12 months.