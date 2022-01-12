Market-share gap between Juul, Vuse continues to stabilize

For example, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. will implement a 14-cent Reynolds list-price increase that began in January.

Counting a 13-cent per-pack increase on Jan. 28, 2021, 14-cent per pack hikes in April and July and a 15-cent increase in October, Reynolds will have raised its list price by 70 cents within a year for many of its top brands.

Altria Group Inc. matched the 14-cent Reynolds increase for most of its main brands, Herzog said.

Philip Morris USA’s traditional cigarette dollar sales were down 1.5% year over year, while Reynolds was up 1.2% and ITG Brands LLC was up 1.6%.

As of Jan. 1, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 57%, with top-selling Marlboro representing 45.7% of overall market share.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was at 34.6%, with No. 2 Newport at 13.9%, No. 3 Camel at 8.5%, No. 4 Pall Mall at 5.3% and No. 5 Natural American Spirit at 4%.

ITG was at 7.6%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its Winston brand is No. 6 at 2%.