Market share gap keeps shrinking between Juul and Vuse

The market-share gap between the top-selling U.S. electronic cigarettes has tightened between Juul and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse.

The latest Nielsen analysis of convenience store data, covering the four-week period ending March 26, determined Juul was at a 35.7% market share, down from 37.2% in February, and Vuse at 33.9%, up from 33.7%.

It is the smallest market-share gap between the two e-cigarettes for the last eight Nielsen reports.

By comparison, Juul held a 74.6% U.S. e-cig market share as recently as May 2019, which is when a series of regulatory actions led to product-reduction concessions by Juul Labs Inc.

NJoy was at 3.2%, unchanged from the previous report, while Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs was at 2.3%, down from 2.4%.

Juul’s four-week dollar sales have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 7% decline in the latest report.

By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 38.8% in the latest report, while No. 3 NJoy was down 12.2% and No. 4 blu eCigs down 8.2%. Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog has said that NJoy “refutes Nielsen’s data and methodology.”

"Vuse continues to do very well against a self-hobbled Juul," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

Juul’s e-cigarette product has drawn criticism for its popularity among teenagers, which the Food and Drug Administration has said is contributing to a national epidemic.

According to the FDA’s 2021 National Youth Tobacco survey, among high school current e-cigarette users, 26.1% reported that their usual brand was synthetic nicotine vapor manufacturer Puff Bar, followed by Vuse (10.8%), SMOK (9.6%), Juul (5.7%), and Suorin (2.3%).

The product, like that of most e-cigarettes, is sold in the form of a pen or a USB flash drive that’s easy to use — and hide — because the vapor typically does not have a smell and quickly dissipates.

Juul has been attempting to reset the FDA's view of its products and its reputation over the past two years.

"As part of that process, the company reduced its product portfolio, halted television, print and digital product advertising, built up its science and evidence-based capabilities, and supported the Trump administration’s final flavor policy for ENDS products, while taking a methodical approach to its global presence," the company said in August 2020.

Tobacco analysts have said those steps likely have contributed to the shrinking of the market-share gap with Vuse.

Another factor is that e-cigarette sales overall have slumped since February 2020, when the FDA implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.

Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs, Reynolds Vapor, NJoy and Fontem, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” in February 2021, or risk enforcement actions.

Traditional cigarettes

Industry analysts said the 2.2% dollar sales decline year over year for traditional cigarettes primarily reflects how inflation, particularly involving higher gas and energy prices, is leading more smokers toward lower-cost options.

Manufacturers have been able to offset some of the recent declines through a series of per-pack list-price increases in recent months.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. implemented April 1 a wide-ranging price increase for most of its traditional and electronic cigarette brands. It was Reynolds’ second per-pack price increase for 2022, which followed four hikes conducted in 2021.

Altogether, Reynolds has raised its list price by 72 cents over the last 15 months for many of its top brands, as well as a combined $1.29 per pack since January 2020.

Philip Morris USA’s traditional cigarette dollar sales were down 2.7% year over year, while Reynolds was down 1.5% and ITG Brands LLC was down 0.5%.

As of March 26, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 51.3%, with top-selling Marlboro representing 45.6% of overall market share.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was at 35%, with No. 2 Newport at 14.5%, No. 3 Camel at 8.4%, No. 4 Pall Mall at 5.1% and No. 5 Natural American Spirit at 4%.

ITG was at 7.7%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its Winston brand is No. 6 at 1.9%, while Kool is No. 7 at 1.8%.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.