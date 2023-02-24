The fourth-quarter recovery in the stock market enabled Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to lower its overall loss in fiscal 2022, the system reported Thursday.

Baptist reported a $222.9 million loss for the full year, which represented an improvement from a $354.86 million loss through three quarters.

However, Baptist had $364.4 million in excess revenue for fiscal 2021.

In a not-for-profit organization, “excess revenue” is analogous to “profit” in a for-profit organization.

Not-for-profit health-care systems, such as Atrium Health, Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc., depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

Those systems have been affected by the turbulent overall stock market slump.

Baptist reported its fiscal 2021 revenue was boosted by $150 million “in net assets being released from restriction.” There was no release of net assets in 2022.

Baptist had a $198.2 million investment income loss for fiscal 2022, compared with a gain of $169.6 million in investment income for fiscal 2021.

The financial report combines reports for N.C. Baptist Hospital, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and all their affiliates.

The system became part of Charlotte-based Atrium Health on Oct. 9, 2020.

Atrium said in February 2021 that Wake Forest Baptist and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which oversees Atrium, still have separate credit groups and will continue to post separate quarterly filings “for the time being.”

For Baptist, total operating revenues and support for fiscal 2022 were $4.31 billion, up 5.8% from a year ago.

Core patient services revenue rose 4.7% to $3.38 billion.

The revenue breakdown: $2.04 billion from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $1.39 billion from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; and $895.2 million from other Baptist-affiliated hospitals — High Point, Lexington, Davie and Wilkes medical centers.

Revenue from gifts, grants and contracts grew 5.2% year over year to $257.1 million.

Baptist reported $541.2 million in income from “other sources,” compared with $492.5 million a year ago. That revenue stream typically comes from federal incentive payments for implementing electronic health records.

Meanwhile, operating expenses were $4.34 billion, up 6.6% from a year ago.

Personnel costs jumped 7.3% to $2.59 billion, partly a reflection of Baptist raising in April 2021 the minimum wage of more than 1,500 employees systemwide from $12.50 to $15 an hour.

Baptist combined salaries, wages and benefits into the personnel costs category.

Supply expenses rose 5.7% to $1.03 billion, with much of the increase coming from higher costs related to specialized COVID-19 treatments.

The quarterly expenses breakdown: $2.33 billion from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $1.44 billion from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; and just under $835 million from other Baptist-affiliated hospitals.

The system reported: 1.9% increase in outpatient visits to 1.92 million; a 4% increase year over year in outpatient operating-room cases to 42,934; a 6% jump in emergency-department visits to 208,892; and a 1.1% decrease in inpatient admissions to 59,493.

Baptist issued the quarterly report without comment on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

The EMMA reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about 10 to 11 weeks after the quarter ended.