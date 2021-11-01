Marketing begins for Inmar headquarters space in Innovation Quarter

The marketing has begun for an anchor building soon to be vacated by Inmar Intelligence in downtown Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter.
The Triad chapter of CBRE has been hired to handle the leasing for 635 Vine St., which is owned by Ventas Inc.
The 242,000-square-foot building spent much of its existence as a R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. facility.
It was given new life in 2013 by Wexford Science & Technology LLC, the primary developer of Innovation Quarter.
Inmar announced in May that it was leaving the space to take about 177,000 square feet in the One West Fourth tower a few blocks away.
“Inmar is actively working with our new landlord at One West Fourth Street to create our new corporate team support center," the company said in a statement Wednesday. "We are excited by the progress of the project and look forward to moving to the new facility in spring of 2022."
Inmar represents about 25% of the workforce in Innovation Quarter, which also has Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Wake Forest School of Medicine as anchors.
CBRE said the 635 Vine building is expected to be available in April with space as small as 20,000 square feet available.
The building is noteworthy for its five-story atrium lobby, abundant natural light, modern finishes, flexible floorplates and ample surface parking.
“635 Vine is an incredible, unique opportunity for office, tech, bio and research and development occupiers looking for a creative and innovative atmosphere for their employees,” said Greg Wilson, executive vice president with CBRE|Triad.
Inmar, founded in 1980, offers consulting and digital software services in the promotional, health-care and supply-chain industries. It has nearly 1,000 local employees and about 5,000 companywide.
It will occupy the second through fifth floors in the 13-floor One West Fourth building, representing 38.3% of the 461,500 square feet.
The company said the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a motivating factor for needing less space once it became clear that the majority of employees are planning to continue to work from home post-pandemic.
“The pandemic provided an opportunity to explore a reimagined, transformed workplace that holds advantages for faster innovation, better client service and improved employee satisfaction,” the company said in the blog.
“Our experience teaches us that the work from home or hybrid (of working in the office and at home) ... is the preference for the majority of our corporate teams” during the work week.
“This is a big change from the way we worked a year and a half ago, and requires some consideration for what comes next.”
Graydon Pleasants, head of development for Innovation Quarter, said in May he was aware of the reality of Inmar needing less space post-pandemic.
“Innovation districts are founded on the reality of constant change and the ability to evolve. We are constantly re-imagining the use of space and placemaking to maximize collaboration in a rapidly transforming digital world," Pleasants said.
Pleasants said that by having a year to adjust to Inmar’s departure, it gives Innovation Quarter officials time to recruit other companies, while also having Inmar still participating in an innovation ecosystem downtown.
336-727-7376