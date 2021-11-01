Marketing begins for Inmar headquarters space in Innovation Quarter

The marketing has begun for an anchor building soon to be vacated by Inmar Intelligence in downtown Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter.

The Triad chapter of CBRE has been hired to handle the leasing for 635 Vine St., which is owned by Ventas Inc.

The 242,000-square-foot building spent much of its existence as a R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. facility.

It was given new life in 2013 by Wexford Science & Technology LLC, the primary developer of Innovation Quarter.

Inmar announced in May that it was leaving the space to take about 177,000 square feet in the One West Fourth tower a few blocks away.

“Inmar is actively working with our new landlord at One West Fourth Street to create our new corporate team support center," the company said in a statement Wednesday. "We are excited by the progress of the project and look forward to moving to the new facility in spring of 2022."

Inmar represents about 25% of the workforce in Innovation Quarter, which also has Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Wake Forest School of Medicine as anchors.

CBRE said the 635 Vine building is expected to be available in April with space as small as 20,000 square feet available.