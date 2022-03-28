Marketplace Mall outparcel sells for $1.5 million

The former China Wok restaurant property, an outparcel at Marketplace Mall, has been sold for $1.5 million to a Knightdale group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 1.57-acre tract at 2901 Peters Creek Parkway contains 5,100 square feet of space.

It has been sold by Marketplace Mall LLC of Deerfield Beach, Fla.

The buyer is Amerifoods Atlanta LLC, which is listed as being a rental property company in a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office. Chan Ho is listed as its managing member.

Amerifoods shares the 300 Black Belt Drive address in Knightdale as Black Belt World, a martial arts center which has locations in Knightdale and Zebulon. Black Belt officials could not be immediately reached for comment on their plans for the site.

