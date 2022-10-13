Marlboro pricing going up Sunday in latest increase for 2022

Philip Morris USA is increasing — effective Sunday — the list price for its traditional cigarettes by 15 cents a pack on top-selling Marlboro, as well as Chesterfield, Basic, L&M and L&M Simple Tobacco.

The increase is according to a report from Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog. Her reports are based on “industry trade contacts” that typically are accurate.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

Other price increases are 20 cents per pack with Benson & Hedges, Benson & Hedges Menthol Green, Merit, Nat’s, Parliament and Virginia Slims.

Philip Morris is increasing the pricing just three months after its most recent hike of 15 cents per pack on most brands.

Rival R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. increased in August its list prices for the fourth time in 2022 after conducting four increases in 2021.

For Newport, the No. 2-selling traditional cigarette, and No. 5 National American Spirit, the list price rose 17 cents. Going up by 14 cents per pack was No. 3 Camel, while No. 4 Pall Mall’s Box style rose by 13 cents per pack.

Altogether, Reynolds has raised its list price by up to $1.05 over the last 10 months for many of its top brands, as well as a combined $1.62 since January 2020.

“While there is some increased risk of potential downtrading and concerns that manufacturers have less pricing power today, we believe brands ... with a very loyal customer base and strong/effective promotions should be able to keep those consumers within the franchise,” Herzog said.

Herzog said in relation to Philip Morris that it "has become more sophisticated and targeted with its pricing strategies, as well as promotional spending to offset these more frequent list price increases, especially for price sensitive consumers."

"Importantly, we’ll be watching to see whether deep-discount cigarette manufacturers also move on price. If they don’t, the relative price gap could widen further."

Herzog said price increases are typically viewed favorably by investors and are a critical driver of tobacco manufacturers’ revenue and earnings growth, particularly as manufacturers realize almost three times the leverage on earnings from a point of pricing than a point of volume.

"However, given the concerns surrounding the health of the low-income consumer, we believe investors may see some risk to Philip Morris' ability to continue to pass on such strong pricing in this environment.

"Having said that, both manufacturers seem to be fairly comfortable with the elasticity as they continue to raise prices."

That tobacco manufacturers are able to consistently raise prices on traditional and electronic cigarettes is not surprising to Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at Wake Forest University School of Business.

Beahm said manufacturers are increasing prices in small chunks more frequently vs. larger increases less frequently, “helping minimize the impact from sticker shock when prices are increased.”

“There’s the willingness on the part of smokers to continue to pay an ever-increasing out-of-pocket price given the benefit of enjoyment they obtain from using the products.

“There’s continued strong loyalty to individual brands in spite of restrictions in marketing and an awareness of the risks of using tobacco,” Beahm said. “The judgments and feelings smokers have toward the attributes, benefits, and imagery are what motivates them to pay more for the brands they buy, even when those brands continue to raise prices aggressively.”