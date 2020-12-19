Marley Drug changes ownership as experiment in how consumers purchase prescription drugs

An independent streak has served Dave Marley and Marley Drug Inc. well in going head-on against national drugstore chains and mail-order pharmacies for the past 17 years.
Yet, the constant challenge was wearing on the 54-year-old Marley — enough that when the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt locally during the spring, Marley began contemplating retirement and selling the business at 5008 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
A potential transaction fell through in July, with that company failing due to COVID-19-related funding issues, Marley said.
Marley's attention shifted to Medicure Inc., a small publicly traded Canadian cardiovascular pharmaceutical manufacturer, and a vendor to the pharmacy.
Conversations with Medicure progressed quickly, with Marley agreeing in September to sell the stock in Marley Drug to the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company. The sale was completed Thursday.
Medicure said it has made an upfront payment of $6.3 million, with potential additional payments based on future performance of the pharmacy. Medicure intends to finance the acquisition with a term loan from a Canadian commercial bank.
Medicure agreed to keep Marley on as a consultant for a year, with no changes to the pharmacy's staff, hours and location.
"It's a perfect and responsible transaction for Marley Drug," Marley said. "Medicure shares our moral mission to cut drug costs for consumers.
"You have a small pharmaceutical manufacturer who is willing to buck the system with us."
Over a 12-month period ending Oct. 31, Medicure said the pharmacy generated unaudited revenue of $7 million and EBITDA of $1.7 million.
EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. It is commonly used to measure the financial performance of for-profit businesses yet to make a sustainable profit, and nonprofits.
Medicure background
Medicure, founded in 1997, is attempting to expand the U.S. market share for Zypitamag, the brand name for its version of cholesterol prescription drug pitavastatin.
Medicure also has a brand-name injectable version of tirofiban hydrochloride, Aggrastat. That drug "prevents the blood from clotting during episodes of chest pain or a heart attack, or while the patient is undergoing a procedure to treat a blocked coronary," according to www.go.drugbank.com.
Dr. Albert Friesen, Medicure's chief executive, said the company chose to acquire Marley Drug "to increase patient access to Zypitamag, while keeping the process and pricing as simple as possible."
"Through Marley Drug, we can now provide these benefits regardless of insurance or location."
Friesen said among Medicure's goal with the pharmacy is "to hire more staff as business grows."
"We want Marley Drug to remain a trusted business within the community.
"Hopefully, this is a game-changing approach that gains attention nationwide," he said.
For Medicure, Friesen said "this transaction marks the start of an exciting new chapter for our company."
Shots across the bow
Perhaps Marley's foremost shot-across-the-bow took place in 2011 — an extended supply main order drug program.
The pharmacy is licensed to sell and deliver prescription drugs, with a focus on lower-cost generic options, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.
Among its most popular offerings are the generics for two erectile dysfunction drugs.
In 2013, Marley Drug launched a statewide initiative offering a significant discount for ordering a large supply of generic maintenance drugs, typically six months to a year’s worth.
Marley’s generic list competes with Walmart’s $4 generic promotion, CVS Pharmacy Health Savings Pass and Walgreens prescription savings club.
Each of the drugstore chains lists discount pricing on select generic drugs, typically focusing on the 30- to 90-day supply orders.
Marley acknowledges there are economic limitations for some potential customers, such as not being able to afford a full year's cost or not wanting to buy six months to a year’s worth at one time.
However, Marley said consumers are saving with his offer by not having to pay a membership fee or having to order their prescriptions as frequently.
"Medicure saw what we did with our generic program, our success marketing directly to consumers and physicians," Marley said.
"For them, it made sense to buy the whole pharmacy and use our distribution channel as the sole way to get this product into the hands of U.S. consumers in a way that's affordable."
Brand drug comparison
Zypitamag is prescribed to improve readings in persons with elevated or abnormal blood cholesterol levels.
Marley already was carrying Zypitamag as an option for customers who tend to have muscle aches when taking other statins.
"You'll have to come through us to get it," Marley said.
There's another version of pitavastatin with the brand name Livalo.
Marley said the two brand names have "the exact same efficacy and same side-effect profile."
The foremost difference, Marley said, is that a 90-tablet prescription of Livalo costs more than $900, while a 90-tablet supply of Zypitamag costs $90.
The primary reason for the difference, Marley said, speaks to the role that pharmacy benefit managers (PBM), such as Express Scripts and CVS Health/Caremark, play in prescription drug pricing.
The main role for PBMs is managing prescription drug benefits for health insurers, Medicare Part D drug plans, large employers and other payers.
An estimated 250 million Americans receive services through the pharmacy "middlemen."
"By negotiating with drug manufacturers and pharmacies to control drug spending, PBMs have a significant behind-the-scenes impact in determining total drug costs for insurers, shaping patients’ access to medications and determining how much pharmacies are paid," according to The Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit focused on supporting independent health care research.
The nonprofit said the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found that PBMs’ ability to negotiate larger rebates from manufacturers "has helped lower drug prices and slow the growth of drug spending over the last three years."
"But, PBMs may also have an incentive to favor high-priced drug over drug that are more cost-effective.
"Because they often receive rebates that are calculated as a percentage of the manufacturer’s list price, PBMs receive a larger rebate for expensive drugs than they do for ones that may provide better value at lower cost."
Gaining U.S. traction
Marley said that for Medicure "to go through managed care/PBMs, it would have had to quadruple, if not more, their price to be closer to the Livalo price, while still taking only the $90 and the PBM the rest," Marley said.
"They made the decision to not go that route."
That means Zypitamag can be sold to customers at a lower cost than other brand-name statins without having to go through a health insurer.
"It's essentially a brand-name drug at a generic price," Marley said.
However, Manley acknowledges that through bypassing the PBMs, Medicure is "giving that whole market up."
"To play that game, their drug would be retailing around $700" for a 90-dose supply, Marley said.
"But they are gaining a relationship with 30,000 physicians across the country and hundreds of thousands of patients that use our services.
"It also means that Medicare D recipients don't have to eat up $1,000 in their doughnut hole, a huge savings to that market."
Supreme Court case
Marley is not alone in questioning the prescription drug costs sought, if not demanded, by PBMs.
According to a Scotusblog.com posting by Ronald Mann, pharmacies argued that the standardized prices PBMs pay to pharmacies often are set at levels below the costs pharmacies pay to buy the drugs from wholesalers.
"When that happens, pharmacies actually lose money on those prescriptions," according to the posting.
A total of 45 states have passed laws that would allow independent pharmacies, such as Marley Drug and those in rural areas, to negotiate prescription prices for pharmaceutical drugs apart from PBMs.
However, the N.C. General Assembly did not pass similar legislation in the form of Senate Bill 432 during the 2019-20 session.
The Arkansas law had three main features, according to Scotusblog.com:
- It requires PBMs to “tether” their reimbursement rates to the acquisition costs pharmacies pay, achieved by updating price schedules whenever wholesale drug prices increase;
- It specifies an appeal process PBMs must provide when a pharmacy contends that the reimbursement level for a particular drug is below the pharmacy’s cost of buying the drug; and
- The law permits a pharmacy to decline to provide a drug if the PBM’s reimbursement price is less than the pharmacy’s cost.
The main PBM lobbying group, Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, sued in federal court to have Arkansas' law stricken.
The association's argument is that self-insured employers fall under the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), which it said pre-empts any aspect of the Arkansas statute, as well as those passed by other states, to regulate the PBMs.
During oral arguments in October, Chief Justice John Roberts said Arkansas' law was created to regulate drug prices, and not the insurance plans.
On Dec. 10, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-0 in Arkansas' favor, which allows it to regulate the PBMs.
"It should come as no surprise that the Supreme Court has no interest in stepping in to protect a market that almost all of the states regard as functioning so poorly as to warrant legislative intervention," according to Scotusblog.com.
The association responded to the ruling by saying "we are disappointed in the court’s decision that will result in the unraveling of federal protections" under ERISA.
"As states across the country consider this outcome, we would encourage they proceed with caution and avoid any regulations around prescription drug benefits that will result in higher health care costs for consumers and employers.”
Manley said he is optimistic that states will choose to add regulations affecting PBMs following the court's ruling.
"This transaction happens right in line with the Scotus ruling because we're showing why Scotus ruled the way it did," Marley said.
"PBMs are a broken system that do not reduce costs. They raise costs and they need regulating."
Not only medicine
Marley has not been leery in recent years to take stances on social and political issues that a national or regional pharmacy chain would shy away from.
For example, in February 2018 Marley waded deep into the nation’s on-going debate over guns.
He bought a full-page, full-color color ad in the Winston-Salem Journal that shows to the dollar how much the National Rifle Association had at that time given Republican U.S. Sens. Richard Burr ($7 million) and Thom Tillis ($4.4 million).
The ad also includes the senators’ phone numbers.
Marley said the ad was prompted by the Valentine's Day 2018 massacre of 17 people, students mostly, in a Parkland, Fla., high school.
“I have two kids, a middle schooler and a high schooler,” Marley said about the ad.
“The realization hit that if we don’t get serious about this, it puts my kids in danger. I’m not naïve enough to think it won’t happen here.
“The purpose of the ad is, that if we’re going to get the national conversation going, we need to understand the impact of the NRA and how much they suck the oxygen out of the room,” Marley said.
In September 2017, Marley placed a set of ads defending the federal Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Marley said he had had enough following the surfacing of the Graham-Cassidy U.S. Senate bill, in particular its projected changes of insurance protections on pre-existing health conditions.
Marley's ads urged consumers to say “no to the latest Trumpcare proposal.”
Marley said in the ad that the bill “is personal to me. I survived a brain aneurysm in 2012, and I would lose coverage for my pre-existing condition.”
“I wanted to make sure my voice and the voices of others were heard," Marley said about the ads.
A way out
Marley said his pending retirement comes with a sense of relief that Marley Drug will remain a viable pharmacy with an owner that understands the business.
"The biggest thing I was looking for in terms of an exit plan was 'what could I do that takes care of my patients, my employees, who are like family,'" Marley said.
"Rather than sell out to a chain, where they buy the files and shut the business down, this is buying the business with the idea of expanding it, adding people, not reducing people."
Marley said he is excited about the potential for Marley Drug with Medicure.
"The ability to not only cash out, if you will, but do it in such a way that finally proves everything that I have been saying about the PBMs raising costs," Marley said.
"Consumers are going to save money because we got the PBMs out of the equation. I'm hopeful that other manufacturers will decide to go down this path.
"It's beyond rewarding. This is going to be fun."
Journal columnist Scott Sexton contributed to this article
