Marley Drug changes ownership as experiment in how consumers purchase prescription drugs

"But, PBMs may also have an incentive to favor high-priced drug over drug that are more cost-effective.

"Because they often receive rebates that are calculated as a percentage of the manufacturer’s list price, PBMs receive a larger rebate for expensive drugs than they do for ones that may provide better value at lower cost."

Gaining U.S. traction

Marley said that for Medicure "to go through managed care/PBMs, it would have had to quadruple, if not more, their price to be closer to the Livalo price, while still taking only the $90 and the PBM the rest," Marley said.

"They made the decision to not go that route."

That means Zypitamag can be sold to customers at a lower cost than other brand-name statins without having to go through a health insurer.

"It's essentially a brand-name drug at a generic price," Marley said.

However, Manley acknowledges that through bypassing the PBMs, Medicure is "giving that whole market up."

"To play that game, their drug would be retailing around $700" for a 90-dose supply, Marley said.