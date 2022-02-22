Marley Drug joins forces with online discounter RxSpark

Medicure Inc., the Canadian parent company of Marley Drug Inc. of Winston-Salem, said Tuesday that Marley will serve as the sole mail-order pharmacy for online discount provider RxSpark.

Medicure, founded in 1997, is a small, publicly traded cardiovascular pharmaceutical manufacturer based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, that was a vendor to Marley Drug before buying the business in December 2020.

Medicure said that RxSpark "addresses an urgent need with its proprietary prescription drug savings program through the search engine available at www.rxspark.com."

The Marley Drug home delivery service is available to all consumers regardless of where they live in the U.S., as Marley Drug is licensed to provide medication in all 50 states and most territories.

Apart from the typical 30- and 90-day fill of medication, Marley Drug also offer customers the ability to acquire extended supply fills of 6- and 12-months.

On Feb. 9, Medicure launched a national direct-to-consumer pharmacy platform at www.marleydrug.com. The brick-and-mortar location for Marley Drugs is at 5008 Peters Creek Parkway.

