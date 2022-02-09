Marley Drugs serves as platform for national direct-to-consumer pharmacy initiative

Medicure Inc., the Canadian parent company of Marley Drug Inc. of Winston-Salem, said Wednesday it has launched a national direct-to-consumer pharmacy platform at www.marleydrug.com.
Medicure, founded in 1997, is a small publicly-traded cardiovascular pharmaceutical manufacturer based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, that was a vendor to Marley Drug before buying the business in December 2020.
The brick-and-mortar location for Marley Drugs is at 5008 Peters Creek Parkway.
The website serves as a platform where Food and Drug Administration-approved medications can be purchased at discount prices for home delivery in all 50 states.
The platform enables a client to store their medication and ordering history, as well as that of their family, and reorder medications or request refills.
The platform "is designed to meet the evolving needs of Americans and strengthen our existing lines of business, which include Medicure's primary care drug, Zypitamag, and potential branded products in development. Zypitamag is the brand name for its version of the cholesterol prescription-drug pitavastatin.
In addition to the typical 30- and 90-day fills of medications, the platform offers customers the ability to acquire extended supply fills of six and 12 months.
Additional benefits include: fewer pharmacy visits; less frequent refills; and overall reduced cost.
Marley Drugs is licensed to sell and deliver prescription drugs, with a focus on lower-cost generic options, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Among its most popular offerings are the generics for two erectile dysfunction drugs.
Marley Drug provides more than 100 chronic-care medications at rates of $37 for 6 months and $70 for 12 months with free delivery.
During the platform's launch period, certain medications will be available at just $2 per month with free shipping for new customers.
"Many hard-working Americans are now having to choose between their medicine and other basic necessities," Albert Friesen, chairman and chief executive of Medicure, said in a statement. "This is a choice no American should ever have to make."
Dave Marley, founder and former owner of Marley Drug, sold the business after going head-on against national drugstore chains and mail-order pharmacies for 17 years.
Medicure said in December 2020 it made an upfront payment of $6.3 million, with potential additional payments based on future performance of the pharmacy. Medicure agreed to keep Marley on as a consultant for a year.
Medicure also has a brand-name injectable version of tirofiban hydrochloride, Aggrastat. That drug "prevents the blood from clotting during episodes of chest pain or a heart attack, or while the patient is undergoing a procedure to treat a blocked coronary," according to www.go.drugbank.com.
Friesen said in December 2020 that among Medicure's goals with the pharmacy is "to hire more staff as business grows." "We want Marley Drug to remain a trusted business within the community," he said.
