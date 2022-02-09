Marley Drugs serves as platform for national direct-to-consumer pharmacy initiative

Additional benefits include: fewer pharmacy visits; less frequent refills; and overall reduced cost.

Marley Drugs is licensed to sell and deliver prescription drugs, with a focus on lower-cost generic options, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Among its most popular offerings are the generics for two erectile dysfunction drugs.

Marley Drug provides more than 100 chronic-care medications at rates of $37 for 6 months and $70 for 12 months with free delivery.

During the platform's launch period, certain medications will be available at just $2 per month with free shipping for new customers.

"Many hard-working Americans are now having to choose between their medicine and other basic necessities," Albert Friesen, chairman and chief executive of Medicure, said in a statement. "This is a choice no American should ever have to make."

Dave Marley, founder and former owner of Marley Drug, sold the business after going head-on against national drugstore chains and mail-order pharmacies for 17 years.