A Massachusetts Appeals Court ordered Tuesday the vacating of an $11.27 million punitive-damages award against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.

A jury ruled in January 2019 that Reynolds should pay a total of $17.5 million to the family of an individual who smoked for decades before dying of lung cancer at age 58 in 2016.

The family of Pamela Coyne also was awarded $6.26 million in compensatory damages, which was upheld by the appeals court.

According to Courtroom Video Network, Reynolds was found to be 50.42% at fault for Coyne’s illness, while she was found to be 49.58% responsible.

Coyne’s family and attorneys said she began smoking Winston cigarettes as a teenager and kept it up for decades. They claimed Reynolds engaged in misleading marketing campaigns designed to minimize the perceived risk of smoking.

The appeals court determined that the court judgment finding Reynolds liable for negligent marketing was reversed.