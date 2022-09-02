Mass. education group opens downtown Greensboro office

Curriculum Associates, an education technology company based in North Billerica, Mass., said Thursday it has opened an office in downtown Greensboro.

The company has leased the third floor of 200 S. Elm St., taking 8,475 square feet in the historic Meyer’s Building.

Curriculum officials said the company chose the downtown office because of “affordable cost of living, proximity to early-career professionals, diverse talent, and existing college partnerships” with UNC Greensboro and N.C. A&T State University.”

“By expanding our presence to Greensboro, we are excited to bring new top-tier talent to our organization with expertise and new perspectives to help us better serve teachers and students,” Rob Waldron, Curriculum’s chief executive, said in a statement.

The company plans to hire for roles across the organization and for Greensboro-specific roles in engineering, events, marketing and research.

Individuals may work remotely or from one of our offices should they wish to relocate. For more information, go to Jobs.Jobvite.com/CurriculumAssociates.