Mass. industrial real-estate group enters Triad market with $45 million portfolio purchase

A Massachusetts commercial and industrial real-estate group has entered the Forsyth County market with a big splash this week.
Affiliates of SVN Parsons Commercial Group spent $38.2 million on nine warehouses in Winston-Salem and four in Clemmons, according to Forsyth Register of Deeds filings.
Another SVN Parsons affiliate paid $7 million for an industrial warehouse at 113 Woodside Drive in Lexington, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing.
Altogether, affiliates of the Framington, Mass., company paid $45.2 million for a combined 810,324 square feet of industrial warehouse space in the Triad.
The seller of the warehouse portfolio is The Claris Cos. of High Point.
SVN Parsons affiliates also acquired at least six Claris portfolio properties in Catawba County, according to Catawba Register of Deeds filings.
SVN Parsons officials said Wednesday they were preparing comment on the portfolio purchase.
The largest single portfolio pieces were the properties at 6220, 6240 and 6280 Clementine Drive in Clemmons. The three 50,000-square-foot warehouses were bought for a combined $8.5 million.
The property at 6295 Clementine Drive, a 100,000-square-foot warehouse, went for $5.4 million.
There were five warehouses in the Indiana Distribution Center included in the transaction: 4965 Indiana Ave. with a 71,200-square-foot building that went for $3.9 million; 5160 Indiana with a 48,000-square-foot building that went for $2.6 million; 5170 Indiana with a 59,234-square-foor building that went for $2.9 million; 5180 Indiana with a 27,540-square-foot building that went for $1.5 million; and 5190 Indiana with a 52,500-square-foot building that went for $2.8 million.
The other properties were: 4320 Enterprise Drive with a 26,500-square-foot building that sold for $2.6 million; 4415 Providence Lane with a 44,440-square-foot building that sold for $2.5 million; 4303 Idlewild Industrial Drive with a 60,000-square-foot building that sold for $3.3 million; and 1330 Ivy Ave with a 40,000-square-foot building that sold for $2.2 million.
Raymond Collins Jr., with Collins Commercial Properties Inc., said he was not surprised by the cumulative price that the Claris portfolio received from SVN Parsons.
"Both industrial development and industrial investment are at an all-time high in the Triad region," Collins said.
"That's leading many developers and/or investors that previously invested in other commercial real-state sectors to focus their attention on the industrial sector."
Collins said the Triad is particularly attractive for this trend because "it is served by an abundant interstate network, providing broad regional access both north and south, and east and west.
"That places the Triad in a large percentage of East Coast population.
"Together with cheap land and competitive construction costs, all combine to make the Triad a very attractive industrial investment market, with less competition for class A and B investments than the Charlotte MSA or Raleigh MSA," Collins said.
Focusing on the seller's aspect of the portfolio, Collins said that "the timing is also good to divest given that property valuations are at an all-time high."
"Selling as a portfolio allows the seller to blend class B and C properties with class A, at a blended CAP rate, which provides the buyer with critical mass in entering the market with a substantial foothold.
"It benefits the seller in that they sell all assets to a single purchaser, rather than having to go through the throes of selling piecemeal, and running the risk of being left with the least desirable properties."
Collins said that depending on the number of willing sellers of industrial asset portfolios, "we will likely see more sales of this type in the Triad in 2022."
