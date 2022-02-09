Mass. industrial real-estate group enters Triad market with $45 million portfolio purchase

Collins said the Triad is particularly attractive for this trend because "it is served by an abundant interstate network, providing broad regional access both north and south, and east and west.

"That places the Triad in a large percentage of East Coast population.

"Together with cheap land and competitive construction costs, all combine to make the Triad a very attractive industrial investment market, with less competition for class A and B investments than the Charlotte MSA or Raleigh MSA," Collins said.

Focusing on the seller's aspect of the portfolio, Collins said that "the timing is also good to divest given that property valuations are at an all-time high."

"Selling as a portfolio allows the seller to blend class B and C properties with class A, at a blended CAP rate, which provides the buyer with critical mass in entering the market with a substantial foothold.

"It benefits the seller in that they sell all assets to a single purchaser, rather than having to go through the throes of selling piecemeal, and running the risk of being left with the least desirable properties."

Collins said that depending on the number of willing sellers of industrial asset portfolios, "we will likely see more sales of this type in the Triad in 2022."

