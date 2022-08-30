 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mast General Store adds L.L. Bean clothing, gear

  • 0
SnowFeature

A pedestrian walks in front of the Mast General Store on Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem. The retailer said Tuesday it is offering L.L. Bean clothing and gear in its retail stores and online.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Mast General Store, which has a retail store in downtown Winston-Salem, said Tuesday it is now carrying a selection of L.L.Bean products, featuring its Bean Boot, other footwear, apparel and outdoor gear.

The L.L. Bean gear is available in its stores and online.

“The addition of L.L.Bean to our merchandise mix will provide Bean loyalists the opportunity to touch, feel and try on the new season’s offerings and to purchase them locally,” said Lisa Cooper, Mast’s president.

“Our businesses have a lot in common, and we are looking forward to a great collaboration. It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase another well-loved brand and for both companies to learn a little from each other.”

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who benefits from President Biden's student loan relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert