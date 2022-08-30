Mast General Store adds L.L. Bean clothing, gear

Mast General Store, which has a retail store in downtown Winston-Salem, said Tuesday it is now carrying a selection of L.L.Bean products, featuring its Bean Boot, other footwear, apparel and outdoor gear.

The L.L. Bean gear is available in its stores and online.

“The addition of L.L.Bean to our merchandise mix will provide Bean loyalists the opportunity to touch, feel and try on the new season’s offerings and to purchase them locally,” said Lisa Cooper, Mast’s president.

“Our businesses have a lot in common, and we are looking forward to a great collaboration. It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase another well-loved brand and for both companies to learn a little from each other.”