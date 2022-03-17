Mast General Store to sell Disco Turkeys gear

The Carolina Disco Turkeys, an independent wood-bat summer-league baseball team, said Thursday that select team merchandise will be available at Mast General Store at 516 N. Trade St. in downtown Winston-Salem.

The team said it will be the first regular in-person, non-game-day retail opportunity for the merchandise.

Initial in-store items will include dad hats, logo sticker packs, koozies and T-shirts.

Within three weeks of the team’s launch in March 2021, the group had shipped merchandise orders to all 50 states following national media coverage. The Disco Turkeys will continue to sell their full range of official merchandise at home games and online at www.shopdiscoturkeys.com.

The Disco Turkeys play home games at Truist Stadium on dates the Winston-Salem Dash are away in the summer. This year’s home schedule, soon to be announced, will get started in late May as the team begins its second season.

