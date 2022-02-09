 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLeansville tracts sold to Raleigh real-estate developer
0 Comments

McLeansville tracts sold to Raleigh real-estate developer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Raleigh commercial and residential real-estate firm has paid $5.24 million to purchase 173 acres in McLeansville, according to a Guilford Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The residential-zoned properties are: a vacant 171.94-acre tract at 4453 McConnell Road; and a 1.08-acre tract at 4417 McConnell Road.

The buyer for both tracts is AF-McConnell LLC, an affiliate of GreenHawk Development LLC.

The seller of the 4453 McConnell property is Kim’s Greensboro Real Estate LLC of Whitsett, while the seller of the 4417 McConnell property is John Kim of Whitsett.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Important things to keep in mind as you prepare to file your tax return

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert