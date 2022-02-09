McLeansville tracts sold to Raleigh real-estate developer

A Raleigh commercial and residential real-estate firm has paid $5.24 million to purchase 173 acres in McLeansville, according to a Guilford Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The residential-zoned properties are: a vacant 171.94-acre tract at 4453 McConnell Road; and a 1.08-acre tract at 4417 McConnell Road.
The buyer for both tracts is AF-McConnell LLC, an affiliate of GreenHawk Development LLC.
The seller of the 4453 McConnell property is Kim’s Greensboro Real Estate LLC of Whitsett, while the seller of the 4417 McConnell property is John Kim of Whitsett.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today