Mebane bakery gains $350,000 state rural grant

The N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority announced Thursday a $350,000 grant to Mebane that will support the expansion of a building that is occupied by Lotus Bakeries LLC.

Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division. Grants can support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition and site improvements.

In June 2021, Lotus announced it would expand operations in Mebane, adding 90 jobs and spending at least $62 million on capital investments.

The Mebane facility, which opened in 2017, is the company’s first production facility in the United States. The expansion features an additional 111,000 square feet and three new production lines.

The company was made eligible for up to $180,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires local matching incentives.

The authority announced Thursday that Lotus plans to add 100,000 square feet to the facility. The latest project is expected to create 62 jobs with a capital investment of $84.4 million.